Main accused in Rs 1.33-crore heist at Banur arrested, say police

THE KHANNA police have arrested gangster Sukhwant Singh Narula alias Monu of Kotkapura and recovered a pistol from him. He was the main accused in Rs 1.33-crore robbery in May last year when he along with his accomplices robbed a cash van at Banur, police said.

In October 2016, he allegedly robbed another cash van and ran away with Rs 17.50 lakh and two rifles in Rupnagar (Ropar). SSP Khanna Navjot Singh Mahal said the accused was arrested at a checkpoint in Alour village.

The accused tried to escape from checkpost but the police overpowered him. The SSP said Sukhwant had links with gangsters such as Tirath Singh Dhilwan, Jaipal, Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria. He was also declared proclaimed offender (PO) in many cases. He was also allegedly involved in Nabha jailbreak in November 2016 and helped gangster Vicky Gounder in escaping.

Khanna SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said that accused had also opened attack on police party in March 2016 at Nabha with his accomplices Teerath Singh and Prema Lahoria and helped their another accomplice Palwinder Singh Pinda escape from police custody. A case under sections 25/54/59 of Arms act has been registered against the accused at Police station Khanna.

