Ludhiana youth dies in Delhi, kin allege murder

A 23-year old youth from Ludhiana died in Delhi after an alleged brawl outside a pub with the bouncers on New Year’s eve. The deceased was identified as Deepak Tandon. His family Monday alleged that he was ‘murdered’.

Gulshan Tandon, father of the victim, alleged that police is giving different versions over the death of his son. “They claim that even CCTV cameras outside the pub were not working,” said Gulshan, owner of a grocery shop in Durgapuri of Haibowal in Ludhiana.

Deepak, along with three friends, had gone to Delhi on December 30 to celebrate New Year. Deepak along with his friends Vikram and Anmol, had entered the pub around 8.30 pm Saturday.

According to Vikram Rana, a bouncer asked them to leave the pub alleging that they were ‘drunk’. Later, an argument and fight ensued between Deepak and the bouncer. “One bouncer took me out of the pub and after a few minutes they threw out Deepak also. Police came but Deepak had collapsed. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital but could not be saved,” said Vikram.

Working as a part-time gym trainer, Deepak used to run an ad agency in Ludhiana. He has two sisters. The family is in Delhi to claim the body.