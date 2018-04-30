Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Ludhiana: Woman ‘travel agent’ held for fraud

The police have also recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, two luxury cars and some passports from her. She was booked under relevant sections of IPC and anddPunjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: April 30, 2018 2:04:01 am
Top News

A woman travel agent was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. She also posed as an official of the Canadian Embassy, police said.

The police identified the suspect as Ami Purva alias Ami Lekhi, resident of New Kitchlu Nagar of Ludhiana. The arrest followed a complaint by Amarjit Singh of Jassian Road. He claimed that the woman took Rs 32 lakh from him and promised to send him abroad. He also claimed that when he asked her to return the money, she flaunted her contacts with senior Punjab police officials.

The police have also recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, two luxury cars and some passports from her. She was booked under relevant sections of IPC and anddPunjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now