Ludhiana: Woman ‘travel agent’ held for fraud

A woman travel agent was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. She also posed as an official of the Canadian Embassy, police said.

The police identified the suspect as Ami Purva alias Ami Lekhi, resident of New Kitchlu Nagar of Ludhiana. The arrest followed a complaint by Amarjit Singh of Jassian Road. He claimed that the woman took Rs 32 lakh from him and promised to send him abroad. He also claimed that when he asked her to return the money, she flaunted her contacts with senior Punjab police officials.

The police have also recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, two luxury cars and some passports from her. She was booked under relevant sections of IPC and anddPunjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act.

