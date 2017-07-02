Ludhiana: Woman, daughter found dead under mysterious circumstances

A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal area Saturday morning. The incident came to light after her husband returned home after a night shift and found both of them lying dead. He later informed the police. The deceased have been identified as Rekha (30) and Sonam (10).

The husband, Ashok Kumar, further told the police that he works as a worker in a factory in Sherpur area and he had a night shift on Friday. When he returned home on Saturday morning, he found the bodies. He said froth was oozing out from their mouth. He, however, denied that his wife or daughter were under any kind of depression. Rajwant Singh, SHO Sahnewal police station said that it is not clear if the deceased committed suicide or they were given food laced with poison or they died of food poisoning. He added that matter will be clear only after the post-mortem report is out. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App