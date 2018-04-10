Ludhiana: Woman alleges illegal detention, molestation at police station

A woman has alleged that she was illegally detained for the entire night and molested at the Salem Tabri police station in Ludhiana. She alleged that three policemen picked her up on complaint of her brother-in-law on Sunday and she was detained for entire night.

The 35-year old woman, a resident of Shivpuri road alleged that she was picked up from her home around 8 pm Sunday and kept inside police station for whole night without any lady constable present there. She also alleged that three policemen who were on night duty ‘molested’ her and that they were drunk.

In her complaint to ACP (north), the woman said that she was released on Monday morning.

She said that she is living separate from her husband due to strained relations. She had availed loan of Rs 1.50 lakh from a Jalandhar-based financier and repaying the money in instalments.

She added that on Sunday the financier had come to her home to collect money when her brother-in-law who lives in same colony came there and called police.

She alleged that ASI Harjit Singh, another cop Jatinder Singh and another cop took her in their custody. She added that she and her 6-year old son were again thrashed allegedly by her brother-in-law when she reached back home on Monday morning.

ACP, Ludhiana (North) Lakhvir Singh said that woman came to her with complaint and a probe has been initiated. “I am probing the case,” he said. ens

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App