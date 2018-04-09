Ludhiana: Woman alleges ACP molested her, cops to probe

The woman after getting her medical examination done at Civil Hospital called up 181 helpline number and filed complaint against ACP Saturday late. The woman after getting her medical examination done at Civil Hospital called up 181 helpline number and filed complaint against ACP Saturday late.

A woman has alleged that she was “molested” by Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Ludhiana (East) Saturday when she went to him to inquire about the progress in her case. She also claimed that she was thrashed by ACP Pawanjit Singh. The woman had earlier had filed a complaint against her siblings and mother for allegedly encroaching her property.

The woman after getting her medical examination done at Civil Hospital called up 181 helpline number and filed complaint against ACP Saturday late.

The complainant has claimed that ACP “touched her inappropriately” and “slapped” her when she asked him to take action on her complaint against her family.

However, Sandeep Singh Grewal, a local social worker who said that he had accompanied the woman to the police station on her request to help resolve the dispute, claimed that nothing of the sort, as alleged by the complainant, happened on Saturday.

Grewal said that ACP had called both parties (woman and her family) to hear them. Woman’s brother was also present when matter was being discussed. According to Grewal, as soon as woman’s brother told the ACP that she has got divorced thrice, the woman started creating ruckus and threatened that she will commit suicide.

When contacted, Pawanjit Singh said that woman’s family had already filed a complaint against her alleging that property encroachment but he called both sides to hear them out at division number 7 police station. “Her brother was presenting his side of story when she got furious and said she will commit suicide. Then she started demanding that I should immediately get the home transferred to her name which is currently in her mother’s name or else she will commit suicide. I immediately called on lady constables to control her as she kept threatening to end her life. There were several other people who were present to meet me and she wasn’t the only one. When I got to know about these allegations today morning, I was also stunned. This is just to mount pressure on police as a complaint is already filed against her. Still we wanted to hear both sides before taking any action.”

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said that he will look into the matter and soon order a probe.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App