Ludhiana: Violence during Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations in Giaspura

Four people suffered injuries after a group of miscreants allegedly pelted stones during Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations in Ludhiana’s Giaspura area Monday. Heavy police has been deployed in the area following the incident. The injured have been identified as Rinku, Sagar Kumar, Heera Lal and Govinda. A resident, Manoj Kumar, told police that they were preparing for the festival when a group of miscreants started pelting stones and bricks. They later fled from the spot.

Sharing information about the incident, ACP Amandeep Singh Brar said that the violence triggered due to an old rivalry between two groups. He added that an FIR is yet to be registered as no formal complaint has been received.

