Ludhiana: Two UP cops booked for kidnapping couple at behest of woman’s parents

Two policemen from Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh, a sub-inspector and a constable, who allegedly helped the parents of a woman in kidnapping her with her husband from Ludhiana, have been booked by the local police for kidnapping, wrongful confinement and hatching conspiracy. The couple had married against the wish of her parents.

The complainant, Darbara Singh (34) of village Bhaini Rora in sub-division Raikot of Ludhiana, told police that he got married to Dipti Shukla of Firozabad on June 2. They had solemnised a court marriage as parents of Shukla were against it. Soon after, they shifted to Ludhiana and started living in a rented accommodation at Mundian Khurd. He alleged that on June 13, the accused kidnapped him and his wife from Chandigarh road of Ludhiana near Fortis Hospital and took them to UP in a car.

While Singh was released on June 20 and dropped at Doraha on outskirts of Ludhiana, they did not release Shukla.

Singh alleged that despite his repeated complaints to Ludhiana police, no action was taken.

Now, it is only after court orders that Jamalpur police have registered an FIR against her parents and policemen. Those booked in FIR include sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar Dubey, constable Ranvir Singh – both deputed at Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, Umesh Kumar (father of the woman), her cousin Pawan Kumar, an accomplice Charanjit Singh and two unidentified accomplices for allegedly kidnapping the couple.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a team of Ludhiana police would be going to UP to recover the woman. He said the team would also arrest those booked.

