Ludhiana: Two inmates flee from juvenile home after cutting grills

Two inmates aged 17 and 16 escaped from a juvenile home in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area in the wee hours Wednesday.

Both were booked for theft and trespass. The duo allegedly cut the grills of the window in their barrack, scaled the boundary walls and escaped.

Mohammad Jameel, SHO Shimlapuri police station said that one inmate was between 15-16 years of age while the other was 17. They were lodged at a juvenile home in Ludhiana only few days back. “Both were booked for theft and trespassing, but in different cases. One was from Sangrur and the other hailed from Ludhiana. They became friends in jail and got together to chalk out a plan to escape,” said the SHO.

The younger inmate was booked under sections 457 (trespass), 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) at Pattran police station and sent to juvenile home on January 7. The 17-year-old inmate was booked in a similar case at Jamalpur police station in Ludhiana and sent to juvenile home on January 5.

The SHO, however added that as per juvenile law, no FIR can be registered in the case. “We have filed a DDR and started investigation, but since none of them were adults, they cannot be booked in any FIR,” he said.

Police is suspecting that after scaling almost 15-feet boundary wall, they managed to escape. “They probably took help of some thick wire to scale the boundary wall. We have not recovered any sharp weapon which might have been used to cut the grills. The probe is on,” he said.

Raj Kumar, superintendent, juvenile home refused to comment on the incident saying that the police is probing the incident.

On June 22, 2014, six inmates had escaped from this juvenile home after thrashing a jail staff. They had also snatched their cellphones and cash. They were booked in crimes like murder and rape and two of them had as they had turned above 18 they were to be transferred to the Central Jail.

On May 4, 2015, four inmates, aged 16-17 years, escaped after cutting grills of a window.

