Ludhiana: Two dead, 2 hurt as cars collide

At the site of the accident in Dugri, Ludhiana, Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) At the site of the accident in Dugri, Ludhiana, Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two persons were killed and two others injured, including one critically, in a head-on collision between two cars in Dugri Phase 1 area of Ludhiana around 7.30 am on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Akru Rishi (38) and Rohit (18), both from Bihar, were standing on the roadside when the accident took place involving a Honda City and Duster. Another person standing at the spot, identified as Gopal, who is in his 20s, has been admitted to civil hospital in a serious condition. Though all other passengers of both the cars received minor injuries, one Jaspreet Kaur sustained serious injuries and needs plastic surgery.

Investigating officer of Dugri police station, Gurmail Singh, said they have lodged an FIR against the drivers of both the cars, Yatinvir Singh and Parminder Singh Benipal, on the charges of causing death by negligence. “An inquiry is being conducted. So far we have not arrested anyone. We have intimated the families of the deceased in Bihar. They were staying in a rented accommodation in Guru Gyan Vihar. Their parents are yet to reach Ludhiana,” said the officer.

However, it needs to be mentioned that the accused have been booked under Section 304 A Indian Penal Code, which amounts to a maximum imprisonment of one month.

According to sources, the Honda City was being driven by Yatinvir, a resident of Dugri Phase 1, and his wife Jaspreet and sister Malika Walia were sitting along with him. They were on their way to a beauty parlour before Malika’s pre-wedding function. The other car, which was being driven by Parminder, came from an opposite lane and collided with the Honda City, killing Rishi and Rohit on the spot. The Honda City also overturned. All the passengers of both the cars were taken out safely and taken to Pancham Hospital where Dr R P Singh, Director, said Jaspreet sustained injuries near her ear and needed a plastic surgery.

“Otherwise she is stable,” said the doctor.

Others were given first aid at Outdoor Patient Department. Gopal has been referred to civil hospital. The post-mortem of Rishi and Rohit will also be done at the civil hospital.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya