Ludhiana traffic cops to wear cameras on uniform, transmit feed live to seniors: Report

The footage, which will be transmitted to senior officials live with the help of internet, will be tamper-proof. (Representational Image.) The footage, which will be transmitted to senior officials live with the help of internet, will be tamper-proof. (Representational Image.)

To keep a tab on instances of public misbehaviour as well as to record conversations of officers with them, traffic police in Ludhiana will now be required to wear body cameras as part of their uniform. The purpose of the move is also to check bribery and enforce stricter traffic rules in a city plagued with unruly drivers and gross violation of traffic laws. The footage from cameras will also be used to resolve dispute related to traffic violations.

“We have been receiving complaints that traffic policemen have been taking bribe and commuters misbehave with the police. The body cameras will be given to the traffic policemen and whenever they will challan someone, it will be recorded. If any issue erupts between the police and commuters, we can check cameras to find the fault and immediate action can be taken against the guilty,” MK Tiwari, Additional DGP (Traffic) was quoted as saying by TribuneIndia.com

The cameras in question will be an HD camera of 16 megapixel strength, and will be armed with infrared. Boasting of a 26-hour battery life, the camera will cost Rs 18,000 a piece. The footage, which will be transmitted to senior officials live with the help of internet, will be tamper-proof. The traffic police of Ludhiana has access to five such cameras so far.

Noting that Punjab national highways have been known to be accident prone, Tiwari said that engineering faults have been earmarked at almost 5,000 places, where setting up of sign boards or merging of roads would be undertaken to prevent future mishaps. He also said that traffic police in cities such as Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, etc., would be getting such cameras soon, the report said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd