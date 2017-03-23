Ludhiana traffic cops go on strike

Traffic cops protest in Ludhiana Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh Traffic cops protest in Ludhiana Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh

THE LUDHIANA traffic police went on strike on Wednesday in support of three traffic cops, force retired by the new commissioner of police. According to written orders issued by CP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who took charge two days back, the three traffic policemen have been issued premature retirement orders without three months’ notice. The three are ASIs Kulwinder Singh and Davinder Singh and head munshi Neel Kanth of the Ludhiana trafic police department that is headed by ADCP Dhruv Dahiya.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ASI Davinder Singh claimed, “My colleagues issued a challan to a woman at Ghumar Mandi late on Tuesday as she was not wearing helmet. I was not even present at the spot. We have no idea why we have been made scapegoats and issued retirement orders today. We never had any written orders from higher officials not to issue challans for a month. Only our ADCP has told us that we have to issue less number of challans and only when extremely necessary. It is complete injustice. Many other traffic policemen continued issuing challans even after joining of the new CP, but only we have been given marching orders.”

Kulwinder said, “Only the CP sir knows why we have been targeted. We issued on-the-spot challan to the girl, who wasn’t wearing helmet while driving and she left after paying a fine of Rs 300. The woman was a daughter of a doctor and we doubt this was the reason why we have been put in the line of fire.” The entire force of the Ludhiana tyraffic police sat at Police Lines Wednesday in protest and refused to join duty or set up checkpoints in the city.

ADCP Dhruv Dahiya said, “I would not like to comment on this matter.” The CP said, “The orders have been issued because the cops in question did not adhere to orders, which said that no challan should be issued for a month to make people follow traffic rules on their own. Our motive is raising awareness, not issuing challans.”

