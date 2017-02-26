Ludhiana: Three girls go ‘missing’ on way to school, FIR registered

Three teenage girls allegedly went missing on their way to school in Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana. The girls, living in same locality ,went to school Wednesday but did not reach there. They haven’t returned home since Wednesday and their families approached police Saturday to register an FIR. The Basti Jodhewal police have registered an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) against unidentified persons.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

An FIR has been registered on the statement of Mohammad Salam of Gulabi Bagh of Tibba road. He told the police that his daughter Leha Khatun (18) with two of her friends Ishrat Jahan (14) and Subin Khatun (15) did not reach school on Wednesday. They also failed to reach home. He added that they tried searching for the girls but have got no clue yet.

Inspector Gurbinder Singh, SHO of Basti Jodhewal, said all three girls belong to poor families and there is least chance of kidnapping for ransom. He added that investigation is on in the case.