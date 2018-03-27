Ludhiana: Day after protest, FIRs against 8,000 teachers

As police blocked roads, teachers found an ‘alternative’ way to reach the protest venue in Ludhiana Sunday. (Gurmeet Singh) As police blocked roads, teachers found an ‘alternative’ way to reach the protest venue in Ludhiana Sunday. (Gurmeet Singh)

A day after several teachers, under the banner of Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, blocked national highway-1 (Jalandhar bypass road) during their protest against the Punjab government in Ludhiana, the police registered two FIRs against them for blocking traffic and disobeying orders of a public servant.

FIRs were registered against at least 8,000 teachers at Salem Tabri police station.

One FIR has been registered under section 188 of IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the order under the section 283 of IPC (obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation) and section 8-A of National Highway act for blocking the National Highway.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App