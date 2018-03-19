This truck in Ludhiana will collect leftover food from parties and distribute to the needy

The vehicle will collect surplus food from across the city and distribute among the needy. (Gurmeet Singh) The vehicle will collect surplus food from across the city and distribute among the needy. (Gurmeet Singh)

In view of combating food wastage, an NGO launched a food truck service — ‘Neki Di Gaddi’ (Vehicle of Humanity) — to act as a bridge between leftover food at weddings and parties and the needy on Saturday. The vehicle will collect surplus food from across the city and distribute it. People who have surplus food can call on the organisation’s helpline number.

The service was launched after an anonymous donor gave an old vehicle to the NGO, Ek Noor Sewa Kendra. On Saturday night, it began with distributing food at the city’s railway station.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Barjinder Singh, one of the volunteers, said, “We did groundwork before launching the project. We found there is massive food wastage in the city after high-profile gatherings. We were donated a vehicle by a man who wants to be anonymous. We hired a permanent driver and the project kicked off.”

There are no particular timings of the vehicle’s visit. “We know that weddings and parties generally get over by 3-4 am, so we have not kept any time restriction,” he said.

The service started with distributing food among the needy at the city’s railway station on Saturday night. (Gurmeet Singh) The service started with distributing food among the needy at the city’s railway station on Saturday night. (Gurmeet Singh)

As soon as food will be collected, it will be sent to the NGO’s community kitchen run by them at Dhuri Lines and will be further transported where needy persons will be found. The NGO is also planning to install big refrigerators to increase shelf life.

One can call on their helpline number (99075-60000) to request for surplus food pick-up. Service is available within Ludhiana MC limits.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd