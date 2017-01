Ludhiana: Student dies in accident

An engineering student died and his friend suffered serious injuries after a speeding vehicle hit them near Aarti Chowk Wednesday.

Karan, a resident of Trunkan Waala Bazar and an engineering student at GNDEC, died.

His friend Mohit Malhotra of the same area suffered serious injuries.

The duo was returning from a new year party in a pub near PAU.

Devinder Sharma, SHO, PAU police station said the unidentified driver was booked for causing death due to negligence but not identified yet.