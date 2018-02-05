Ludhiana: SHO booked for extortion, cheating

The Station house officer (SHO) of Raikot Sadar police station of district Ludhiana has been booked for alleged extortion and cheating. An FIR has been registered against Inspector Kuldeep Singh (SHO Raikot Sadar), Inderjeet Kaur from Bathinda and nearly three unidentified accused for allegedly extorting Rs 28 lakh from one Balkar Singh of Jalalabad. FIR has been registered at Raikot city police station on complaint of Sukhdev Singh Mann, an advocate from Fazilka who alleged that the Inspector in connivance with the woman, Inderjeet Kaur, allegedly extorted Rs 28 lakh from his brother-in-law Balkar Singh.

Mann alleged that Inderjeet Kaur, who works as a nurse in Bathinda, but belongs to Ludhiana, started blackmailing him and Balkar Singh after his brother-in-law ended an alleged illicit relationship with her. Now, he further alleged, with the help of SHO Raikot Sadar Inspector Kuldeep Singh, she allegedly extorted Rs 28 lakh from Balkar Singh. He added that in January, Balkar Singh got a call from Inspector Kuldeep Singh who claimed receiving a complaint against him. The Inspector allegedly claimed that he has received a complaint against Balkar, his wife Mandeep Kaur and a daughter who lives in Australia. The Inspector claimed that Inderjeet Kaur has filed a complaint against family that they extort money from girls on pretext of sending them abroad. Inderjeet Kaur in her complaint alleged that family took Rs 28 lakh from her on pretext of sending her abroad.

Mann further said that Inspector allegedly extorted Rs 28 lakh from Balkar Singh after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. He took Rs 28 lakh with a ‘promise of striking a compromise’ with Inderjeet Kaur. Mann added that due to mental harassment, his brother-in-law was also admitted to hospital and he had arranged the money after taking a loan. FIR has been registered under the sections 384 (Punishment for extortion), 420 (Fraud) and 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of IPC and some sections of Prevention of Corruption (PCA) Act at Raikot city police station.

SHO Raikot City Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh said that matter is under investigation and SP (Investigations) of Ludhiana rural police is investigating the matter.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App