Ludhiana: Seven-year-old murdered, mother’s lover booked

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy was murdered allegedly by his mother’s lover at Ahluwalia Colony of Mundian area in Ludhiana in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The boy, Avjot Singh (7), was allegedly pushed off the roof of his residence when his mother was away. The accused, Manjit Singh, 32, later called up the child’s father claiming that the boy had “slipped” from the roof and died.

Police said the boy’s mother, Mandeep Kaur, was living with her alleged lover, Manjit Singh, for the past few months. She had gone to Beas Saturday. After the crime, Manjit allegedly kept the child’s body in a room of the house and telephoned the father, Budh Raj, who lives in Gurdaspur. He fled soon after, sources said.

Later, Budh Raj reached the house and found the child’s body. An FIR was registered at Jamalpur police station based on the statement of Budh Raj. “There is no reason why a seven-year-old child would go to the roof at 1.30 am on his own. It is clearly a murder case. The post-mortem will be done Monday,” said Avtar Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station.

Budh Raj told police that his wife left him ten months ago and also took the child with her. “Manjit is absconding. A search is on for him,” he said.

