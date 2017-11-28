Ludhiana: Scrap dealer robbed of cash, gold chain

Three masked men allegedly robbed Rs 2.65 lakh and a gold chain from a scrap dealer in Industrial Area-A of Ludhiana (Representational Image) Three masked men allegedly robbed Rs 2.65 lakh and a gold chain from a scrap dealer in Industrial Area-A of Ludhiana (Representational Image)

Three masked men allegedly robbed Rs 2.65 lakh and a gold chain from a scrap dealer in Industrial Area-A of Ludhiana Sunday.

The victim, Gajraj Verma, 42, said the three persons barged into his office and held him at gunpoint. Verma alleged that they snatched the keys of the locker and fled after the crime. An FIR was registered at division number 6 police station and a probe was on, police said.

