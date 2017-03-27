Ludhiana Safe City Project: Batteries, operating equipment of cameras stolen from 4 places

The box from where DVR boxes of CCTV cameras were stolen . (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) The box from where DVR boxes of CCTV cameras were stolen . (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THIEVES IN Ludhiana are now targeting camera equipment installed by police under Safe City project. Inaugurated by former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, over 400 cameras have been installed at various locations in Ludhiana to keep watch on criminals and traffic violations.

Four cases of batteries and operating equipment of CCTVs being stolen have been reported by the maintenance company, HFCL, on Saturday. FIRs have been registered in all four cases. Equipment of the cameras installed at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Sarabha Nagar Chowk, Ittan Vala Chowk in Shimlapuri and Sunder Nagar in Daresi were stolen, according to FIRs.

HFCL, which had installed the devices, got to know through sensors that the cameras were tampered with at four different locations. The company later informed Ludhiana police. The equipment in which footage from the cameras of four locations were stored have also been stolen. Hence, the police cannot take help of the recordings to identify those behind the act.

Police have filed an FIR against unidentified people and are trying to track them down. Krishan Lal of Daresi police station, who is probing the case, said while the CCTV cameras were intact, the main equipment operating them have been stolen. “An FIR has been filed under Section 379 (theft) against unidentified persons under Section 379 (theft),” said Lal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now