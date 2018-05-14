Ludhiana: Retaining wall of Gill flyover collapses; MC official blames ‘rats’

A local said, “Slowly and steadily, soil was eroding since months. MC staff was informed but nothing was done to stop it.” A local said, “Slowly and steadily, soil was eroding since months. MC staff was informed but nothing was done to stop it.”

A major tragedy was averted late Sunday when a retaining wall of Gill flyover (Gill chowk) collapsed in Ludhiana city. However the traffic on flyover was halted timely and there was no injury or accident. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dharam Singh, superintending engineer, bridges and roads department, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation said, “A portion of retaining wall has collapsed. According to some locals, there is an extreme rodent problem in the area. It is probably due to huge number of rats who kept on digging underneath that there was soil erosion and a wall collapsed.”

MC official added that civic body’s own garbage dump nearby has led to increased number of rats at the location. “MC’s own garbage dump is near the bridge which has led to rat menace. We are looking into it,” he said.

He added that impact of wall collapse on flyover road above is being assessed. Traffic flow has been stopped to avoid any accident. “There is no cave-in of flyover road as of now. But we will open flyover for traffic only after it is completely safe and repairs are done. Other possible reasons for collapse are also being studied.”

Meanwhile, some local residents claimed that they were warning MC since six months about soil erosion under the flyover but no action was taken. A local said, “Slowly and steadily, soil was eroding since months. MC staff was informed but nothing was done to stop it.”

