Ludhiana: Punjab Waqf Board chief ‘manhandled’, nine booked

NINE PERSONS were booked by Ludhiana police for allegedly ‘manhandling’ Punjab Waqf Board chairman Zunaid Raza Khan during his visit to the city on May 12. An FIR was registered Monday based on the statement of his gunman, head constable Shingara Khan, who alleged that when the Waqf board chairman was giving speech at a school in Ludhiana, some persons ‘attacked him.

The alleged incident happened at Islamia School on Rahon Road of Ludhiana. As per the gunman’s complaint, when the chairman talked about removing encroachments and freeing Waqf Board land from encroachers, some persons in the audience got agitated. They allegedly tried to pull his beard and snatch the gunman’s weapon but the security team took the chairman to safety. A probe was on, police said.

