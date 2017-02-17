Ludhiana: Principal files police complaint against MLA Bains

The principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar of Ludhiana has filed a police complaint against Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Bains for “forcing school authorities to admit some children or else face consequences”.

In her complaint to Ludhiana police commissioner, principal Paramjit Kaur has alleged that Bains forced school authorities to admit some 25 children in nursery class and called up school’s liaison officer to “threaten him”. The complaint also says that some councillors of Bains group barged into school two days back and “misbehaved with staff using foul language”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the principal said, “Bains called up our school’s liaison officer and threatened him that if 25 children in his list were not admitted, our school has to face consequences. We follow a proper procedure for nursery admissions and none can threaten us to do admissions. As a precautionary measure, we have filed a police complaint.”

Bains said, “I did not ask for admission of my own kids. Parents of more than a hundred children complained to me about this particular school. I won’t even hesitate to barge into the school with entire media and won’t budge from there till they don’t answer my queries on parameters of nursery admissions.”

“Not 25, but I sent almost 100 students to this school whose parents came complaining to me. These schools are running private businesses with a pick-and-choose policy, but I won’t let this happen. The school has to tell me and all parents on what basis children were rejected,” he said.

ADCP-3 Surinder Lamba said he was yet to start probe in the complaint filed by the principal.