Ludhiana: Police seize Rs 97 lakh in two cases

The Ludhiana police Monday recovered Rs 97 lakh cash in two cases. Rs 74 lakh were recovered from a vehicle transporting bread. The cash was hidden under loafs of bread. The police have informed income tax department and flying squad teams of the Election Commission. ACP (south) Kawalpreet Singh Chahal said the police set up a checkpoint at Sherpur Chowk and stopped a vehicle transporting bread of Kitty Breads.

The police found Rs 74 lakh in cash hidden under bread packets. The occupants of the vehicle failed to produce any documents following which the police seized the cash and informed income tax department. Ramesh Mago, owner of Kitty Breads, claimed that his employees were taking cash to the bank to deposit it in the company’s account and he will produce documents.

In the second case, Miller Gunj police recovered Rs 22.94 lakh from employees of an auto agency. Baljit Singh, an employee of the auto agency, was carrying cash in the car when the police stopped him.