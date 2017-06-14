Ludhiana police seize 1 kg heroin

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The Ludhiana rural police have seized one kilogram of heroin buried under a tree at Pabbian Sohian village near Mullanpur. This comes after an arrested Nigerian national, identified as Felix Adewloe, told the police about the spot.

IG Arpit Shukla said two other Nigerian nationals, identified as Austin and Edeh Sunday, were arrested with 2 kg heroin last month from Dakha area.

During interrogation, they had confessed to their involvement in supply of drugs in different parts of Punjab and had also disclosed the name of their accomplice, Felix Adewloe, who used to operate from Sant Nagar in New Delhi. Felix was brought on a production warrant and he revealed that he brought one kg of heroin from Delhi to deliver in Punjab. However the consignment was not delivered and he had buried the contraband.

