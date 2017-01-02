Ludhiana Police initiatives make little impact on traffic violations on New Year’s Eve

Police keep vigil on New Year’s Eve at a market in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Police keep vigil on New Year’s Eve at a market in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

The Ludhiana traffic police may have tried a whole new things to control traffic violations on New Year’s eve, but sadly there weren’t much of a dip in the number of violators. This year, the traffic police department, for the first time, had even tied up with Ola and Uber radio taxi services and had even announced that if people were found drunk driving, they will be dropped home by the radio cabs. While Ola was offering a ride at Re 1/km for violators as well as the common public, Uber was dropping violators free of cost in tie up with the police.

Anuj Vats, manager, Ola cabs, Ludhiana, said, “We served almost 180 customers at Re 1/km from 12 midnight to 4 am. Our offer was open for all so that people avoid drinking and driving.”

Nitish Bhushan general manager Uber claimed that ‘70 people found drunk were provided free drop service to their homes last night’. Since a past few months, Ludhiana traffic police has been also distributing red roses at traffic signals to those following the rules to appreciate and create awareness. Special naakas also being held.

Despite these measures, 477 people were issued challans Saturday. The number is slightly higher than last year when 469 challans were issued on New Year’s eve. This year, 19 have been issued challans for drunken driving, 61 for over speeding, 138 for not wearing helmets, 39 for not wearing seat belts, 32 for triple riding and 34 for wrong parking. Rest were issued challans for minor offences. Last year, 22 violators were issued challans for drunken driving.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sachin Gupta, ACP traffic Ludhiana said that the motive behind the tie-up with taxi service was to ensure that people do not drink and drive. “Those who were caught in an inebriated state while driving last night were given two options- either to go home by our taxi service or call someone from the family to pick them up. Most of them were youths and they preferred calling someone from home.”

When asked why there were only 19 drunken driving challans, Gupta said, “Officially we can challan people only if their alcohol consumption is found more than 30 mg but last night we did not allow even those who were found to have consumed less alcohol.”