Ludhiana: Police checkpost gutted, at least 10 vehicles go up in flames

A major fire broke out at a police checkpost on Ludhiana’s Tibba Road early Sunday morning in which at least 10 vehicles and sacks of yarn were gutted. ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge at Tibba road police checkpost, said the flames started around 5:30 am and the head constable on night duty called him up to inform about the blaze.

He added the water supply in the area was disrupted and thus locals were unable to help in dousing the fire. Also, as most residents were asleep, they could not reach the spot immediately for help. Policemen on duty started using sand to control the flames. Later, fire tenders arrived at the spot and it took at least two hours to douse the flames.

“At least 10 two-wheelers and five sacks of yarn which were confiscated in various cases have been gutted,” said the ASI. An FIR was registered under the sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of IPC against unidentified persons. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of fire. It could be a mischief to destroy the properties,” the ASI added.

