Ludhiana: Parents of 21-year-old girl seek FIR against publication over ‘revolutionary literature’

High drama was witnessed at a book stall of Jan Chetna Publications at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana Monday after the family members of a 21-year-old girl demanded that an FIR be filed against the publication for “revolutionary books and text related to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and others.” The family of the girl also called in some Hindu organisations and raised slogans against the book stall for “propagating anti-India ideology among youngsters” and alleged that it is “because of theses books that our daughter refused to come home.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Binny, manager, Jan Chetna book stall at Punjabi Bhawan, said, “Shivani is a student of B.Sc and she has been regularly visiting our stall over the past year to read books. On December 31, she said she wants to stay with us overnight and informed her parents. On Sunday, too, she refused to go back home but was in constant touch with her parents over phone. However, on Monday, her family members came to our stall and started making allegations. They had objections over some literature related to Bhagat Singh that is completely legal text that has been published multiple times previously too. Shivani refused to go home because she felt bad that her parents did not trust her, not because of the books she read.”

Lakhwinder Singh, another Jan Chetna supporter who was at the spot, added, “The parents also called in some Hindu organisations and the police. They demanded FIR against us for publishing this material and alleged that we are spreading anti-national sentiments.”

Avtar Singh, assistant sub-inspector at division number 5 police station, said the girl has refused to go back home with her parents.

“The parents were demanding that we register an FIR against the publishers for hurting religious sentiments. But no FIR can be registered until we investigate the matter. We are looking into the nature of the text they have raised objections on. Both parties have been called to join probe on Tuesday.”

Prof A K Maleri, state president, Association for Democratic Rights Punjab, said, “The police cannot stop anyone from selling legal literature. They have called us to join probe Tuesday and we will cooperate fully. However, any attempt to curb freedom of expression will not be tolerated.”