Ludhiana municipal corporation election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress leading in initial trends

Candidates and their supporters outside the counting booth in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Candidates and their supporters outside the counting booth in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Counting of votes is underway for the 95 wards of Ludhiana Municipality Corporation. The overall voter turnout stood at 59.14 per cent. The highest turnout of 73.17% was recorded in ward number 5 while the lowest stood at 47.73% in ward number 30.

The voting, which was held on Saturday, saw clashes between Congress and Opposition party workers and also allegations of booth capturing.

The Punjab election commission ordered repolling in two booths of ward number 44 on the account of bogus voting and booth capturing. Re-polling was held in booth number 2 and 3 of ward number 44 from 8 am to 4 pm Monday. This time, 494 candidates are in the fray for 95 wards of Ludhiana. SAD-BJP and LIP-AAP are contesting 48-47 and 56-39 seats respectively in alliance.

Ludhiana municipality election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES:

