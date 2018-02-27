Ludhiana municipal corporation election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress leading in initial trends

Counting of votes is underway for the 95 wards of Ludhiana Municipality Corporation. The overall voter turnout stood at 59.14 per cent. The highest turnout of 73.17% was recorded in ward number 5 while the lowest stood at 47.73% in ward number 30.
The voting, which was held on Saturday, saw clashes between Congress and Opposition party workers and also allegations of booth capturing.
The Punjab election commission ordered repolling in two booths of ward number 44 on the account of bogus voting and booth capturing. Re-polling was held in booth number 2 and 3 of ward number 44 from 8 am to 4 pm Monday. This time, 494 candidates are in the fray for 95 wards of Ludhiana. SAD-BJP and LIP-AAP are contesting 48-47 and 56-39 seats respectively in alliance.
Ludhiana municipality election results 2018 LIVE UPDATES:
Congress is leading on 60 seats as counting continues in 94-ward municipal corporation, Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 10 wards, SAD in 8 and LIP in 10 wards.
For the first time, Punjab’s richest municipal corporation is having a triangular fight. In 2012, MLA Simarjit Bains’ group was a part of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). This year his own Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) is contesting in alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Rashi Aggarwal of Congress won from ward 81 in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation as counting of votes continues in the district. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Punjab Police has been deployed to keep a vigil on counting booths after clashes were reported during the polling phase in the district earlier. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Maninder Ghuman of the BJP won from ward no 77 in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation election.
Counting of votes underway in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
On the day of the polling, the opposition parties accused Congress MLAs and leaders of influencing voters and sitting inside polling booths. SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon complained that a ‘fake’ polling agent of Congress entered polling booths in ward number 3 from where his wife Ninderjit Kaur was a candidate.
In 2012 elections 75 wards were in the fray, the combine of SAD-BJP had won 39 seats while Congress could manage 12 seats. The number of wards has gone up to 95 in 2017.
Congress is leading in 58 seats in the Corporation which was previously ruled by a coalition of SAD-BJP. Meanwhile, SAD is leading in 10 with BJP and LJP surging ahead in 11 each.
Congress is leading in 11 seats, initial trends show. Meanwhile, the Akali Dal is leading in two seats and Aam Aadmi party is leading in one as counting of votes continues.
A total of 494 candidates are in the fray for 95 wards of Ludhiana. SAD-BJP and LIP-AAP are contesting 48-47 and 56-39 seats respectively in alliance. However, AAP-LIP is already short of eight seats as eight of its candidates backed out at last moment.
The voting for 95 wards of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation was held on February 24 amid incidents of clashes reported between workers of Congress and Opposition parties and allegations of bogus voting, booth capturing and manhandling. The overall voter turnout stood at 59.14 per cent.
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE Blog, as we bring to you the developments unfolding in Ludhiana as counting of results on 95 wards begins.