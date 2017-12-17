Ludhiana Municipal polls: Voting today, 164 candidates in fray for 52 wards

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Pardeep Aggarwal, said that polling will begin at 8 am and continue till 4 pm (File) Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Pardeep Aggarwal, said that polling will begin at 8 am and continue till 4 pm (File)

The polling for three Municipal Councils (Sahnewal, Mullanpur-Dakha and Machhiwara) and a nagar panchayat (Malaudh) in district Ludhiana will be held on Sunday. A total of 164 candidates are in fray for 52 seats. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Pardeep Aggarwal, said that polling will begin at 8 am and continue till 4 pm.

Counting process will begin immediately thereafter and results will be declared, he said. He added Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used for polling. The option of NOTA (none of the above) will also be provided in municipal polls for the first time.

According to sources, 68 polling stations have been established in Ludhiana district, of which 31 have been declared “sensitive”. Around 300 government employees have been deployed as polling staff and around 200 policemen will be on duty.

There are 45 candidates for fifteen wards of Machhiwara Municipal Council, 46 candidates for 13 wards of Mullanpur-Dakha, 34 candidates for 15 wards of Sahnewal and 21 candidates are in fray for 9 seats of Malaudh nagar panchayat. Two have been elected unopposed in the 11-member Malaudh nagar panchayat including Shawn Puri (Independent) from ward number 4 and Namita Markan (Congress) from ward number 5.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App