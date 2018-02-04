Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls: SAD’s 1st list of 38 out

The polls for electing councillors to 95 wards in Ludhiana are scheduled for February 24 (In picture: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation) The polls for electing councillors to 95 wards in Ludhiana are scheduled for February 24 (In picture: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Saturday announced first list of 38 candidates for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections.

The polls for electing councillors to 95 wards in Ludhiana are scheduled for February 24. SAD took the lead in announcing the first list ahead of Congress and AAP-LIP which are yet to announce any of the candidates.

Interviews and screening for Congress candidates was also going on at Hotel Embassy Saturday.

Of the 38 candidates announced by SAD, 14 are former councillors. The party will be fielding candidates from 48 wards and its alliance BJP will contest 47 wards.

In wake of more wards getting reserved for women this time, tickets have also been given to wives of some former councillors.

For instance, candidate Baljit Kaur from ward 45 is wife of former councillor Jaswinder Singh Bhola, Sukhwinder Kaur from ward 75 is wife of former councillor Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Sarbjit Kaur Gill from ward 49 is wife of former councillor Inderjit Singh Gill

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App