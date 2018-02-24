Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE updates: LIP chief Simarjit Bains alleges bogus voting in four wards

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE updates: Voters queue up to cast their votes in on Saturday (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE updates: Voters queue up to cast their votes in on Saturday (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Polling for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections, which witnessed clashes between contesting party workers while campaigning, began Saturday morning. Voter turnout at 10 am was recorded at 11 per cent, as the city witnessed heavy rainfall.

A total of 494 candidates are in fray and there are 10.50 lakh voters. Of the 95 wards going to polls, 56 have been reserved and 39 are in the general category. 40 are reserved for women, seven for SCs, another seven for SC women and two for Other Backward Class (OBC). The results will be declared on February 27.

Meanwhile, there were reports of fresh clashes on the eve of polling. Keeping this in mind, Election Commission officials declared 284 out of 1,153 polling station as sensitive, and heightened security in these areas. Read More

Ludhiana is witnessing a triangular contest for the first time with Lok Insaaf Party-AAP alliance, SAD-BJP alliance and Congress in competition. MLA Simarjit Bains’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) will contest for first time as an Independent front in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

