Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE updates: LIP chief Simarjit Bains alleges bogus voting in four wards

Polling for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections, which witnessed clashes between contesting party workers while campaigning, began Saturday morning. Voter turnout at 10 am was recorded at 11 per cent, as the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
A total of 494 candidates are in fray and there are 10.50 lakh voters. Of the 95 wards going to polls, 56 have been reserved and 39 are in the general category. 40 are reserved for women, seven for SCs, another seven for SC women and two for Other Backward Class (OBC). The results will be declared on February 27.
Meanwhile, there were reports of fresh clashes on the eve of polling. Keeping this in mind, Election Commission officials declared 284 out of 1,153 polling station as sensitive, and heightened security in these areas. Read More
Ludhiana is witnessing a triangular contest for the first time with Lok Insaaf Party-AAP alliance, SAD-BJP alliance and Congress in competition. MLA Simarjit Bains’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) will contest for first time as an Independent front in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
SAD candidate Meet Pal Dugri and LIP former MLA Prem Mittal had heated arguments with police at ward number 44 as polling continues.
Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Bains alleged bogus voting in ward numbers 44, 39, 50 and 51.
In ward number 39, Gurmeet Singh, brother in law of LIP candidate Manjit Kaur Ghataure was allegedly attacked by supporters of Congress candidate Jaspreet Kaur Thukral.
The voter turnout for polling in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections was recorded at 26.04 per cent at 12 am. 44 per cent turnout was recorded in Jagraon (ward 17) and 51.80 per cent in Payal (ward 5).
The migrant population has a sizeable number of votes in Ludhiana. Congress, AAP and LIP have given one ticket each to migrant candidates. However, the SAD-BJP alliance that had migrant councilors in the previous house, did not field any migrant candidate this time. Read More
The Congress swept Municipal Corporation polls in other cities, but in Ludhiana, the alliance of Lok Insaaf Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given rise to a third front. The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) of MLA Simarjit Bains, who parted ways with SAD, is contesting on 56 wards and rest 39 are with AAP. However, in a major blow even before polls, seven AAP candidates have backed out at last minute. Also, in another ward, there is no LIP-AAP candidate. So the alliance is already eight seats short of total 95. Read More
In another incident, SAD MLA Ranjit Dhillon complained about a ‘fake’ polling agent from Congress in ward number 3, from which his wife Ninderjit Kaur is contesting.
There were reports of tension in ward 44 as SAD candidate Meetpal Dugri and LIP candidate Jai Kishan Mittal alleged that the police allowed Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid to go inside polling booths and 'influence voters'. Vaid’s son Harkaran Vaid is the candidate from 44.
