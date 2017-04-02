Ludhiana Municipal Corporation clears budget of Rs 1,316 crore, to recommend action against ex-civic chief

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his wife Mamta Ashu share documents during the House meeting at Muncipal Corporation in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his wife Mamta Ashu share documents during the House meeting at Muncipal Corporation in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Saturday approved a budget of Rs 1,316 crore for 2017-18 amid uproar over usage of funds by former MC commissioner Ghanshyam Thori. On Thursday, the House meeting was adjourned after an uproar created by Congress councillors and MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu over funds usage under Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) following which Mayor created a committee to probe the matter.

The House on Saturday agreed on writing to the state government and recommending action against Thori, who is currently posted as deputy commissioner of Barnala. Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria also said “he wrote multiple times to Thori asking queries on usage of funds under PIDB but never got any reply”.

Earlier, the MC had prepared budget of Rs 1,248 crore for 2017-18, which was revised to Rs 1,316 crore on the intervention of Mayor. This was the last budget before civic body goes for polls this year. Meanwhile, new MC commissioner Jaskiran Singh under whom Mayor had formed committee two days back to probe usage of PIDB funds of Rs 413 crore, said a letter dated May 19 last year was issued by deputy commissioner and a district-level committee formed to look into the funds usage.

However, Congress MLA Ashu rejected this explanation and said the letter was never shown to MC House. To this, Mayor replied that House would write to state government recommending probe against Thori on how he used PIDB funds without House’s approval.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now