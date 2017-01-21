Ludhiana: More than 35 SAD office-bearers resign

SAD workers protest against party candidate Ranjeet Dhillon in Ludhaina on Friday. Gurmeet Singh SAD workers protest against party candidate Ranjeet Dhillon in Ludhaina on Friday. Gurmeet Singh

MORE THAN 35 SAD office-bearers resigned on Friday in protest against SAD candidate Ranjeet Dhillon, who is contesting from Ludhiana East. Interestingly, SAD’s own office-bearers have alleged that fake FIRs had been filed against many party workers at the behest of Dhillon, who is also the sitting MLA of the area.

Surinder Grewal, senior vice-president of Youth Akali Dal who resigned, said, “Over 400 FIRs have been filed against many of our workers in the past five years and all at the behest of Ranjit Dhillon, just because we refused to agree to each and every command of his. Though we had conveyed our protest to the party high command, they did not change the candidate. So, it is better that we should resign from the party,” said Santokh Singh Gill, Akali leader.

Bibi Lakhwinder Kaur from Istri Akali Dal said, “We will not be extending support to him. In the past five years, he created groupism within the party and now he will suffer in elections.”

Kamalpreet Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Manpreet Singh and many others have resigned from SAD.

Dhillon, however, said, “How can I get FIR filed against anyone, police are there to investigate the matter. A number of persons against whom FIRs had been filed were doing wrong work like bungling in ration depot foodgrain, harassing people by grabbing their land and hence bringing a bad name to the party. FIRs against them have been filed on the basis of complaints received from affected parties and I have no role in that.”

He added, “The persons, who have resigned today, never walked with the party and hence, now they are showing their face openly. Party is getting support from all corners and deputy CM has already stated that voters can get a Cabinet minister if they make me victorious and hence a few of them are unhappy about that. I am working hard and I am hopeful of winning elections yet again.”