Ludhiana: Missing labourer found dead

A brick kiln labourer, who was allegedly kidnapped on December 26, was found murdered Tuesday in village Bhutta of Ludhiana.

In a police complaint, Johny, the victim’s father, said his son Balram (21) had gone with his friends, also brick kiln labourers, on December 26 but never returned.

ASI Brajinderjit Singh said Balram’s body was found floating in the pond while his burnt jacket was found near the body.

“Reasons behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest,” said ASI.

The police have registered a case against three suspects, identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, Dabbu and Rinku Kumar alias Chhotu.

“They have ran away to their native villages in UP. A police party has been sent there.”