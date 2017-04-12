Ludhiana: Miscreants flee with car, phone of Mohali cab driver

Four miscreants posing as passengers allegedly stole a car and mobile phone from a taxi driver in Ludhiana’s Ladiyan village Monday. Acting on the complaint of the driver, Davinder Singh, police has booked four unidentified men. Davinder in his complaint said that on Monday evening, he was waiting for passengers outside Chandigarh railway station when four persons allegedly hired his taxi to go to Ludhiana.

He claimed that after reaching Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana around 8.30 pm, two suspects left the place on pretext of getting money, but they never returned. The other two then told him to drive till Hussainpur village where the two earlier suspects were waiting on a motorbike.

Davinder said that he was kidnapped and taken to Ladiyan village where the four allegedly stole his car and phone.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now