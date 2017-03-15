Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s baby sent to orphanage

Representational Image Representational Image

The baby girl delivered by a minor rape victim in Ludhiana a few days back was handed over to orphanage run by an NGO Tuesday. The 13-year old rape victim and her parents had refused to keep the baby following which district child protection unit had intervened. The mother of the rape victim had also threatened to kill the baby.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The baby has now been handed over to the orphanage Swami Ganga Nand Bhuri Wale International Foundation Talwandi Khurd, which would start the adoption process for the child after 60 days. Rashmi, district child protection officer, said the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had given the nod to start adoption process of baby after her mother and her parents have refused to accept her.

“The baby was born premature and is still underweight. Her medical tests will be done before she is ready for adoption. The district administration will be in constant touch with orphanage before someone adopts her,” Rashmi said. Already almost fifteen couples had shown interest in adopting the baby when she was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital.

The police are yet to arrest accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now