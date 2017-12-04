Ludhiana: Marriage ‘called off’ after row over expenses

The woman’s family alleged that the man’s family had started demanding dowry. (Representational) The woman’s family alleged that the man’s family had started demanding dowry. (Representational)

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at Malhotra Resorts near Jalandhar bypass of Ludhiana Sunday after a marriage was called off immediately after the rituals were completed. The families of the bride and groom reportedly entered into an argument over the wedding expenses and the girl’s family refused to send her with the groom.

The division number 7 police were informed by the bride’s family members, who are from Guru Arjan Dev Nagar of Ludhiana. The groom’s family was from Hoshiarpur. Later, both the families decided to call off the marriage even as the ‘pheras’ were solemnised. Parveen Kumar, SHO division number 7, said the planned ‘wedding’ was to be between Bharti of Ludhiana and Gagandeep Singh of Hoshairpur. All the rituals were over and the woman’s family was preparing to see her off when an argument started over expenses incurred by both families.

Later, the woman’s family alleged that the man’s family had started demanding dowry. However, soon they reached a ‘compromise’ and decided that marriage be called off. The woman went back with her parents. Police said the families have decided to share the expenses incurred on the preparations. ENS

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App