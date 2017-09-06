Ludhiana man held for murder bid on minor sister

A team of Uttarakhand police Tuesday arrested a man from Ludhiana who allegedly pushed his 15-year-old sister off a hill in Haridwar and returned, assuming she was dead. The suspect, Sudhir Goswami, told police he was “fed up of his sister’s bad character”. The girl, who survived with some injuries, told police she was taken to Haridwar on the pretext on visiting temples and her brother pushed her off a hill near Chandi Devi temple Sunday. Later, she made her way back and narrated the incident to the priest, who took her to the police. Goswami, a labourer, lives in Muradpur in Ludhiana, from where he was nabbed. He was booked for attempt to murder.

An officer said, “He claimed that his sister had tried to elope thrice with different men. He said he was fed up of being ‘mocked’ by the society and that people in his native village in Uttar Pradesh were also defaming the family. He first tried to strangle her and then pushed her.”

