Ludhiana: Man found dead, police begin probe

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana Saturday. The deceased was identified as Lakhwinder Lala, 35, of New Subhash Nagar in Basti Jodhewal area.

While his family claimed that he was taken away from his residence by a person who introduced himself as a ‘policeman’, the police denied the allegation and said the suspect might be an imposter.

