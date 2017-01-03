Ludhiana: Man dies after consuming ‘illicit’ liquor, protest held

Protest erupted in Chhawni Mohalla of Ludhiana on Monday after a sweeper employed with the Municipal Corporation died after he allegedly consumed illicit liquor. The residents blocked National Highway-1 near Chand Cinema and demanded action against an eatery owner who allegedly supplied the liquor.

Raj Kumar(42) died Sunday late after consuming the liquor he purchased from a local eatery. The workers of New Young Valmiki Federation protested near Chhawni Mohalla and raised slogans against the administration for failing to check sale of illicit liquor.

Sajan Atwal from the organisation alleged that particular dhaba sells illicit liquor and drugs but no action has been taken.

On Sunday, after Kumar fainted, his wife rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died. ACP north Vijay Kapil reached the spot and assured action in the case. The protest was lifted almost after an hour. Salem Tabri police station SHO Mohammad Jameel said that matter is being investigated.