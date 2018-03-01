Ludhiana man assault: UK MP raises racial attack issue, Speaker tenders apology

In the past years since 9/11 attack in the US, Sikh community has become the target of hate crime in foreign countries due to their beards and turbans. In the past years since 9/11 attack in the US, Sikh community has become the target of hate crime in foreign countries due to their beards and turbans.

Days after a Sikh environmentalist from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh, was attacked outside the UK Parliament in central London with the accused shouting “Muslim Go Back”, the matter was raised in the House of Commons by MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and the Speaker tendered an apology, calling it “a hate crime”.

Singh revealed this during a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday. “First Sikh MP in UK Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi raised the issue on February 26. Dhesi pointed out that the UK government’s Hate Crime Action Plan completely ignores Sikhs and asked the Speaker to impress upon the authorities and police to take this matter very seriously, bringing the assailant to justice” said the victim.

He quoted Dhesi as saying in the House: “I was disgusted on Wednesday night (February 21) when someone consumed with so much hatred tried to pull off the turban of one of my Sikh guests.”

The Speaker, offering an apology to the victim, said, “It was a truly appalling incident. I feel great sense of shame that in our country such an attack could be perpetrated.” Declaring the attack as a hate crime, the Speaker added, “The visitor would have been shaken by his experience. The act could be motivated only by hatred, ignorance or more like an extremely regrettable combination of the two.”

The Speaker also mentioned: “From the Chair and on behalf of the House, if provided with an address, I to would like write to the gentleman to express our regret.”

