Ludhiana hit-and-run case: Protesters block traffic, pelt stones on cops; ambulances stopped

Policemen remove protesters blocking Ferozpur Road near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana Saturday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Policemen remove protesters blocking Ferozpur Road near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana Saturday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

A day after a youth succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident, his family and other protesters blocked traffic and protested keeping body on the road in Ludhiana Saturday. The protesters also allegedly pelted stones at policemen and did not allow two ambulances to pass through. The police later resorted to lathicharge to defuse the situation. On Wednesday, Mintoo Kumar (22), a tubewell operator, was travelling on a motorcycle when hit by a car near Octroi post in Ludhiana. The car sped away while he succumbed to injuries Friday late at PGIMER Chandigarh.

Alleging police inaction, his family blocked Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Verka Milk Plant Saturday and kept his body on the spot.

Two ambulance drivers requested the protesters to give way, but they were not allowed. The protest also took violent turn when protesters starting pelting stones on policemen following which lathicharge was done.

The traffic near Verka Milk Plant on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road (which is a National Highway) remained blocked for at least two hours.

The family of deceased is demanding compensation and arrest of suspects in the case. Suman Rani, mother of deceased, said, “We demand adequate compensation as my son has two small children. Who would take care of his family? My son was also not given any immediate first aid and he died. He was the lone earner in our family.”

ACP (Sadar) Gurjit Singh said car had been recovered by the police and raids were on to arrest the culprit.