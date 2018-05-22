Ludhiana: Govt school girls allege ‘sexual harassment’, probe begins

The letter, purportedly written by the students, says that Punjabi teacher Ajit Singh along with school principal Pardeep Kumar has been harassing them since months. (Express image used for representational purpose) The letter, purportedly written by the students, says that Punjabi teacher Ajit Singh along with school principal Pardeep Kumar has been harassing them since months. (Express image used for representational purpose)

THE Punjab education department Monday began a probe after some students from the Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Khanna, in Ludhiana district wrote to state’s School Education Secretary Krishan Kumar, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the President of India alleging that a Punjabi teacher at their school, in alleged connivance with the principal, was ‘sexually harassing’ them.

Sukhminder Kaur, principal of government senior secondary school, Ikolaha, who has been made inquiry officer in the case by District Education Office (Ludhiana) visited the school in Khanna on Monday and recorded the statements of students, the Punjabi teacher and other staff members.

The letter, purportedly written by the students, says that Punjabi teacher Ajit Singh along with school principal Pardeep Kumar has been harassing them since months. “He calls girls to the principal’s room where he has made a separate cabin. He talks to girls for hours and does not take any class. When we ask him if we can leave, he makes several excuses to stop us. He also says that we look good in jeans and so we should wear jeans more often. When we ask him about syllabus and classes, he says there is no need to study and he will get us passed,” alleges the letter.

“Whenever we try to speak to the principal, he also ignores the matter and takes his side,” it adds.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of the school claimed that the letter was a fallout of ‘internal politics’ among teachers.

“I joined seven months ago and here we have 55 teachers of which just ten per cent are males and rest are females. There is a politics of another level in this school and the language of the letter also indicates that it is not written by students. We have over 1,000 girls studying from Class 6 to 12. Some teachers also have political links. There is no cabin in my room. It is open for physical inspection,” he said.

Sukhminder Kaur, who interacted with students on Monday, said, “I will submit my report in two days.”

