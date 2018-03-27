Ludhiana gets the new Mayor, Sidhu upset again

Newly elected Mayor Balkar Sandhu (centre) along with deputy mayor Sarbjeet Kaur, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra (right) at MC office in Ludhiana. (Gurmeet Singh) Newly elected Mayor Balkar Sandhu (centre) along with deputy mayor Sarbjeet Kaur, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra (right) at MC office in Ludhiana. (Gurmeet Singh)

A four-time councillor Balkar Singh Sandhu (63) from the Congress party was unanimously elected as the sixth Mayor of Ludhiana city Monday.

Sham Sunder Malhotra (61) and Sarabjit Kaur (41) were unanimously elected as the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The oath taking ceremony of 95 newly elected councillors of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation was held at Zone-A headquarters Monday which was followed by the election of Mayor and his deputies.

The elections for Ludhiana MC House were held on February 24. The results were declared on February 27 and Congress won 62 of 95 seats.

Patiala Divisional Commissioner V K Meena administered oath to the councillors.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa reached the venue and handed over the envelope having the names finalised by CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, in repetition to what happened during the election of the Mayor for Amritsar, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was again upset on Monday, sources confirmed. He skipped the official programme on Monday.

Sources said that Sidhu was upset over not being consulted before finalising of the names despite holding the Local Bodies Department. He was also miffed at the presence of Rural Development Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who was sent to Ludhiana with final names even as it was not his department.

A source confirmed, “Sidhu wasn’t consulted before finalising Ludhiana Mayor…it happened in Amritsar too. He preferred skipping the ceremony and wasn’t even invited by any senior Congress leader from Ludhiana. Thus, he preferred maintaining a distance. Also, instead of him, high command sent Bajwa with the envelope. He was upset over this too.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sidhu said that it was better if he was not questioned on this. “Let’s not discuss this. It is better if I am not asked about it. I would not like to comment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who along with MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was seen running the entire show on Monday, said that he was unaware of Sidhu being upset. “It was the decision of the CM to pick the mayor. It was a party decision to decide the names…. I do not think there was any procedure or obligation to consult Sidhu ji. Local Ludhiana Congress leadership took CM in confidence and had communicated the suggestions given by councillors and workers. Where is Sidhu in this? He is a minister.”

Meanwhile, new mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said that his first task would be to stop littering in Ludhiana. “I request residents to stop throwing garbage on roads and public places. My first goal is to make city littering free,” he said. His wife Sneh Lata has also been a councillor once, while he has been elected for fourth time.

He is the close aide of Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a councillor from ward number 78 in Ludhiana west constituency.

Sham Sunder Malhotra, senior deputy mayor, elected for fourth time as councillor, said that there is no dearth of funds for development of Ludhiana and they will ensure that government releases adequate funds.

Sarabjit Kaur, deputy mayor is from reserved (SC) category, has been elected as councillor for second time. She is the wife of Congress leader Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri.

Meanwhile, the mediapersons were not permitted to enter the meeting hall or witness the proceedings of Mayor election and oath taking ceremony. The divisional commissioner also did not allow Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa to witness the proceedings and they were asked to leave the meeting hall. Ludhiana MLAs who are the ex-officio members of the House were allowed to stay.

Meanwhile, during the election process, senior SAD leader and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang announced that the party will not propose name of any of their councillors for the three posts. “We did not propose any of our names for city’s overall development,” he said.

