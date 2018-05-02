Ludhiana gas cylinder blast toll reaches five as forty-year-old dies

The death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached five Tuesday. Amarnath (40), who had rushed to help the family after their cylinder caught fire, passed away at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Monday late. He had suffered 35-40 per cent burns.

CMCH spokesperson said that Amarnath was referred from Civil Hospital to CMCH Monday after his condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, Shivam (14), son of Amarnath is also battling for life at CMCH. He has 70 per cent burn injuries and continues to be in critical state.

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons. Of 34, five have died till now, including house owner Sunita, her son Raj and three neighbours — Shashi Singh, Ram Naresh and Amarnath. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for kin of deceased and free treatment in hospitals for injured.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App