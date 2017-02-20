Ludhiana: Gangster held, supporters ransack city; vandalise cars

Representational Image Representational Image

Gangster Lovely Lamba was arrested from lottery market near Clock Tower in Ludhiana’s Old City Sunday. However, minutes before Lamba’s arrest, shopkeepers had some anxious moments after they were forced to down their shutters by his supporters.

Watch what else is in the news

There were also reports of open firing in the area by the supporters, who also allegedly vandalised the shops when few shopkeepers refused to comply by their orders. Pandemonium prevailed in the area after his arrest as supporters blocked the traffic and vandalized the vehicles. To bring the situation under control, the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse them. DCP Investigation Bhupinder Singh said the police will take action against the persons involved in blocking the traffic and vandalising shops.

Lamba along with his accomplices Jajji, Mahinder Singh Fauji, Sunil Kumar and five unidentified suspects, were booked by Division number 4 police for illegal restraint , assault, rioting, theft and snatching on Saturday following the complaint of one Manish Kumar a resident of New Valmiki Nagar. Kumar alleged that Lamba intercepted him in Chander Nagar area, thrashed him and snatched Rs 1,500. The gangster is facing trial in atleast 10 other criminal cases, including murder.