Ludhiana: Four firemen injured while dousing flames in textile factory

Four firemen were injured today in blast that took place while they were dousing a blaze in a textile factory in Vijay Nagar here. The blast took place inside the factory when five firemen were dousing fire on the second floor of the building. The injured were rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, fire department officials said. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Fire incidents have been reported on many occasions in garment factories in Ludhiana. Two weeks back, a major fire had broke out at a yarn factory in Gopal Nagar locality of Basti Jodhewal here. No loss of life was reported in that incident.

Last month, three labourers were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a cotton spinning mill at the Industrial Area here. A year ago, three labourers were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a garment factory on Bajra road.

