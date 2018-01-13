Ludhiana forceful abortion and murder: Chargesheet reveals chilling details of crime

Manjit Kaur (32) died after her husband Irvinder Singh and brother-in-law Manvinder Singh pressed her stomach till the six-month-old female foetus came out. Manjit Kaur (32) died after her husband Irvinder Singh and brother-in-law Manvinder Singh pressed her stomach till the six-month-old female foetus came out.

Months after a woman died after her husband and brother-in-law forcefully aborted her foetus in Jandi village of Ludhiana, more chilling details of the incident have surfaced in the chargesheet (copy with The Indian Express).

Manjit Kaur (32) died after her husband Irvinder Singh and brother-in-law Manvinder Singh pressed her stomach till the six-month-old female foetus came out. As per victim’s father Ravinder Singh, the couple already had a 2-year old daughter Simran and the accused wanted a son.

The chargesheet reveals that the accused have confessed giving feeding Manjit some medicine following which vaginal bleeding started. As she continued to bleed, her husband continued to press her belly with his knees till the foetus, still inside the sac with placenta attached, came out. Manjit continued to scream in pain and started bleeding more profusely. Soon after, she died.

The police however is still mum on that how and from where the accused procured the abortion medicines and from where the victim underwent the sex determination test.

The chargsheet makes no mention of any other accused except two brothers and is completely silent on sex determination test and abortion medicines.

Asked about it, SHO Sidhwan Bet police station Paramjit Singh said, “The accused purchased abortion medicines from Ludhiana city but we haven’t been able to identify the shop yet. Both the accused or victim’s maternal family have not revealed any details about sex determination test too and we could not identify the center. However, probe is still on.”

Earlier, the accused had claimed that the victim got the sex determination test done when she had gone to her parent’s place in village Aasi Kalan but her father denied it.

Meanwhile, the detailed autopsy reports of the foetus and mother have further revealed the extent of atrocity and pain that Manjit went through before her death.

Manjit’s detailed autopsy report says, ‘Dead body of a female brought with a yellow dupatta between her legs and folded over her vulval area which was soaked in blood. Stains of blood drooling from left angle of mouth. Body pale. Blood clots in vagina present. Uterine cavity also contained blood clots.’

The detailed autopsy report foetus says that it was a female foetus of around six months which was still inside the sac and with attached placenta and umbilical cord. It had to be taken ‘out of sac’ for examination. The foetus was expelled before its viability and did not take breath after birth, says report. ‘All fingers were well-developed with nails, bones were soft and there were thin fine hairs over eyebrow area,’ says report. Her lungs and heart were also fully developed.

It was wrapped in her mother’s dupatta when brought for examination.

The police has further claimed that on the spot, there was a cot lying there which was completely soaked in blood with heaps of blood soaked cotton on it. The blood soaked clothes of victim were lying there. Manjit’s body was lying in a freezer along with a foetus wrapped in a cloth.

The accused are in jail and were booked under sections 302 (murder), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC at Sidhwan Bet police station.

