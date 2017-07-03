Ludhiana forced abortion murder: Victim’s husband wanted divorce, confesses squeezing out foetus from womb using knees

Manjit Kaur of village Jandi of Ludhiana was six-and-a-half months pregnant with a girl child. Manjit Kaur of village Jandi of Ludhiana was six-and-a-half months pregnant with a girl child.

In the case of brutal murder of a 32-year-old pregnant woman, the accused have now confessed they used their knees to squeeze out the female foetus from her womb. Irvinder Singh, husband of victim Manjit Kaur, has said in his confession to the police that he and his brother Manvinder Singh not only pressed her womb with hands and bricks but also used their knees as she continued to scream in pain.

Manjit Kaur of village Jandi of Ludhiana was six-and-a-half months pregnant with a girl child. She already had a two-year-old daughter Simran. Her husband reportedly did not want another girl. The interrogation has also revealed he had an extra-marital affair and wanted a divorce.

Paramjit Singh, SHO Sidhwan Bet police station, said, “The accused have confessed they kept pressing the womb with their knees till foetus came out.”

The accused, however, maintain they never got her sex determination test done but she got it done at her parent’s home. “Irvinder claims he was not even aware of pregnancy till the fifth month. He told his wife to abort, but she refused,” said the SHO.

Not ready to keep my granddaughter: Victim’s father

Meanwhile, Ravinder Singh, father of the victim, said he is not ready as of now to keep his two-year-old granddaughter Simran with him or apply for her custody. “I don’t know where she is. I did not enquire. Why should I keep the daughter of a man who killed my own daughter,” he said.

The accused have now been sent to jail after interrogation as per judicial remand orders of the court for at least two weeks. On the night of June 25, both accused killed Manjit Kaur during forced abortion as they tried to abort female foetus against the will of the deceased.

